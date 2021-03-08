Idea Village Taking Applications for Spring 2021 IDEAinstitute

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village has announced that applications are open for its spring 2021 virtual IDEAinstitute program, presented by Pan American Life Insurance Group and Regions Bank.

The IDEAinstitute is a 10-week, online course built around an industry-leading curriculum and taught by Loyola University of New Orleans Professor Felipe Massa.

“The program is incredibly useful to those who have the beginnings of an idea, but don’t know how to make it appealing to investors,” said Massa. “It is also an opportunity for experienced founders who want to approach the process of starting a business in a more intentional and measured way.”

Entrepreneurs in the IDEAinstitute are taken step by step through modules covering ideation, customer discovery, validation, business model development, market sizing, coaching from mentors, financials and crafting a pitch. These modules help participants recognize and evaluate scalable startup opportunities and give them the tools they need to turn their idea into a viable business. The spring 2021 session, running April 13 through June 16, will culminate with a pitch night, when entrepreneurs have the chance to pitch in front of a panel of judges and their community members for a grand prize.

The Idea Village continues to offer scholarships to participants impacted by COVID-19. The scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We were inspired to offer this scholarship as an opportunity to lift up those who have been impacted the most during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Brenna Kane, COO of the Idea Village, “We are committed to keeping our programs accessible to the community and continuing to build a pipeline of innovative companies. The talent, innovation, and creativity right here in our region will foster a better future for New Orleans, and we look forward to working with our next group of founders.”

IDEAinstitute kicks off April 13, and applications are open from now until Wednesday, April 7. Learn more about the program and apply here. If you have any questions, please contact the Idea Village at innovation@ideavillage.org.

In addition to support from Pan American Life Insurance and Regions Bank, this program is also made possible by support from the Delta Regional Authority.