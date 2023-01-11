Idea Village Report Reveals ‘New Economic Vitality’

Image courtesy of the Idea Village

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village recently released its annual Impact Report, detailing the nonprofit business accelerator’s role in building and sustaining a vibrant startup community in the New Orleans region. Covering the organization’s fiscal year (July through June), the report includes data about Idea Village programs, events and alumni.

“The New Orleans flywheel officially began to spin in 2021 with the successful exits of Lucid, Levelset, Kickboard, Whetstone, Turbosquid, IMOTO and Geocent,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village. “This new economic vitality demonstrates the efficacy of community building and a relentless adherence to the mission of entrepreneurship for over twenty years by the Idea Village and other partners throughout the city. The original vision is now becoming reality.”

The report shows that 12 VILLAGEx 2022 high-growth accelerator participants have raised more than $8.4 million and created more than 70 jobs. Last year, they collectively generated more than $26 million in revenue.

Atkinson said that entrepreneurs in the VILLAGEx 2022 program received more than 830 hours of direct mentorship or services provided throughout FY21-22 and coaching, valued at over $215,000.

See more detailed information here.

“It is truly remarkable to see how far we’ve come as a New Orleans startup community, not just in the past year but over the past twenty years,” said Atkinson. “We’re very excited to continue looking ahead, for the Idea Village will continue its work to support, invest and cultivate more home-grown entrepreneurs for the next 20 years and beyond, not only in New Orleans, but around our Gulf South region as a whole.”