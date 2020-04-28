Idea Village Presents Online Resiliency Series

NEW ORLEANS – From the Idea Village:

Starting this Friday, May 1st join us for a weekly series of free online events every Friday, designed for entrepreneurs to connect with each other, hear from peers about developing resiliency during this time, and plan for a hopeful future.

We know the economic landscape has changed – and will likely continue changing for quite a while – so how can we adapt? Governments are continually making dramatic decisions that affect every part of our lives — but like with every disaster or downturn that Louisiana has weathered, as we pull together, we will emerge from this stronger than ever.

What can you expect by attending?

Programming featuring seasoned entrepreneurs who can share their experiences during times of disasters and downturns

Opportunities to connect with other entrepreneurs and professionals through breakout sessions

Networking! Yes, networking! There will be speed video networking available to support making new connections.

And an expo area to learn about entrepreneurial resources to support your business

Register now to attend the first part of the series this Friday, May 1st at 2:45PM CST. We’re looking forward to seeing you there!





Comments

comments