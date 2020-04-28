Idea Village Presents Online Resiliency Series
NEW ORLEANS – From the Idea Village:
Starting this Friday, May 1st join us for a weekly series of free online events every Friday, designed for entrepreneurs to connect with each other, hear from peers about developing resiliency during this time, and plan for a hopeful future.
We know the economic landscape has changed – and will likely continue changing for quite a while – so how can we adapt? Governments are continually making dramatic decisions that affect every part of our lives — but like with every disaster or downturn that Louisiana has weathered, as we pull together, we will emerge from this stronger than ever.
What can you expect by attending?
- Programming featuring seasoned entrepreneurs who can share their experiences during times of disasters and downturns
- Opportunities to connect with other entrepreneurs and professionals through breakout sessions
- Networking! Yes, networking! There will be speed video networking available to support making new connections.
- And an expo area to learn about entrepreneurial resources to support your business
Register now to attend the first part of the series this Friday, May 1st at 2:45PM CST. We’re looking forward to seeing you there!