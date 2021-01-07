Idea Village Announces 9 Startups Selected for Accelerator Program

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village, the New Orleans-based nonprofit startup accelerator, has selected nine local startups to participate in its 2021 VILLAGEx accelerator program. VILLAGEx is a 16-week cohort-based accelerator program for startups with innovative, technology-focused business models that are building scalable new enterprises.

This year’s event will be virtual with potential opportunities for limited in-person programming.

“The difficult decisions that our team and selection panel had to make in selecting this cohort from over 50 applications is proof that the New Orleans startup community continues to mature, grow and thrive,” says Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village. “We have no shortage of talent, ideas and interesting problems to solve. Our community is focused on developing world class resources to support entrepreneurs who choose to make New Orleans and South Louisiana home.”

2021 VILLAGEx Accelerator Selected Companies:

Bloks is a SaaS that provides simple, custom development of mobile apps.

BypassLines is a food and retail ordering app that helps restaurants and retailers streamline pickup services and gives customers time back by allowing them to avoid lines.

El Guapo Bitters offers clean labels, impeccably sourced cocktail bitters, syrups, and mixers.

hampr is an on-demand laundry app with a subscription model that offers next-day wash/dry/fold services.

HookM Solutions is a fishing charter management app for Captains, Guides, and Boat Owners that offers booking, scheduling, and payment services.

Kinemagic offers collaborative, evolutionary software for AR and VR experiences.

Skilltype is a talent marketplace for information professionals and their teams to analyze, develop, and share expertise.

Something Borrowed Blooms seeks to revolutionize the wedding flower industry by offering premium silk flowers to rent, saving customers up to 70% of traditional costs and offering a more sustainable product.

Spot2Night offers users the ability to find and book vacant RV camping spots that meet their needs and criteria.

The nine companies selected for VILLAGEx will be mentored throughout the four-month program by t teams of entrepreneurs, investors and startup industry leaders. This effort will be led by the Idea Village’s five entrepreneurs-in-residence, who have extensive experience in starting companies and finding the resources necessary to scale.

Lead EIR Soumitra Sengupta has more than 25 years of experience working in the tech industry, including leading teams at Microsoft and has since founded and sold multiple companies. Soumitra has invested in numerous early-stage technology companies, where he also serves as an advisor and mentor. David Dart, has a background in engineering and finance, and spans Fortune 500 companies to startups when he launched a SaaS multi-level marketing company.. Additionally, he makes venture investments in select emerging companies. Leslie Campisi has 20-plus years of experience working the global tech ecosystem, with startups, in tech PR, and in VC. She’s a marketer with experience in brand, corporate communications, and editorial strategy. Corey Tisdale cofounded BBQGuys, ran an EO accelerator, started and is on the board of Return of the Masterminds executive education non-profit. He is also an angel investor. He has in depth experience in e-commerce and angel investing, management and strategic planning, and financial modeling. Broderick McClinton has experience in both startups from starting his own company to working at growth-stage companies like DoorDash where he launched multiple verticals, including consumer and b2b products.. Broderick has also worked on the investment side having worked at BlackRock.

Startups that have worked with the Idea Village have celebrated recent successes:

The startups that made up the Idea Village’s 2020 VILLAGEx and ENERGYx accelerator cohort have so far raised $3.76 million in capital and created 60+ jobs.

DOCPACE , a 2020 VILLAGEx alum, recently won a $50,000 investment.

Benson Capital Partners announced an investment in 2018 alum AxoSim , Inc.

Callais Capital formed a new fund focused on Series A stage companies.

CultureConnect , a 2013 alum, celebrated its acquisition this year.

New Orleans-based Saas platform Resilia, a 2018 alum, closed an $8M Series A funding round led by Callais Capital