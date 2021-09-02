Ida Updates and Links from GNO Inc.
NEW ORLEANS – Ida updates from Greater New Orleans Inc.:
- Power Status
- Approximately 150,000 of 900,000+ Entergy customers have had power restored. Restorations include Ochsner and other hospitals / eldercare facilities; sewerage and backup power for S&WB; and areas in: the CBD, French Quarter, Central City, New Orleans East, Uptown, Jefferson/Elmwood, and St. Bernard. You can view the Entergy map here.
- Cleco continues assessment and restoration efforts for the approximately 100,000 customers who lost service in St. Tammany and Washington parishes. Restorations include parts of Covington, including Lakeview Hospital; and parts of Abita Springs, Madisonville, Slidell and Pearl River. You can read the latest Cleco update [Cleco%20Ida%20Update_Sept.%201%202021%20530%20p.m..docx]here.
- K-12 and Higher Ed Updates – Greater New Orleans, Inc. has compiled a running list of K-12 and higher education school closings and status in the region. This list will be updated as announcements are made. To view the full list, please visit the GNO Inc. Storm Resources Page.
- Operation Blue Roof – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced Operation Blue Roof. The program is designed for homeowners in areas impacted by Hurricane Ida to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made. To sign up or get more information, visit www.blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.
- SBA Webinar – GNO, Inc. is hosting a webinar this Friday, September 3 at 3:00 PM with the SBA presenting an overview of disaster assistance for businesses. You can register here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For a quick look at SBA Disaster Assistance, please click here.
- Wireless Communications Status
- Verizon – Verizon crews have deployed a dozen mobile assets such as temporary, satellite-connected cell sites to assist first responders. Deployments continue today as Verizon works to provide coverage to the hardest hit areas where cell sites are still off air. Additionally, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its consumer and small business customers in impacted parishes through September 5. Visit Verizon response: Hurricane Ida for a list of parishes and updates on restoration efforts.
- Cox – Cox expects to complete Greater New Orleans area assessments by Sunday. Following completion of assessment, crews will reconnect network facilities and neighborhoods. Storm Assistance Plans, to temporarily suspend service, can be activated by calling (888) 269-9693.
- AT&T – AT&T’s wireless network in Louisiana is currently operating at more than 94% of normal. Customers in affected areas may still be experiencing wireline service interruptions due to storm damage and commercial power outages in their area. AT&T is waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in eligible zip codes from August 29 through September 4. To learn more, click here.
- T-Mobile – T-Mobile engineers continue to restore service across south Louisiana. From August 29th through September 3rd, T-Mobile is offering to eligible customers, free talk, text and unlimited data for T-Mobile, Sprint consumer and business customers (except Enterprise and Government accounts), and T-Mobile Pre-Paid. To receive the latest updates, click here.
- Health Care System Status
- Ochsner Health – Ochsner Health continues to care at its open hospitals and is reopening its clinics and outpatient facilities across the affected region. All of the system’s Emergency Departments are open. For the current status of Ochsner facilities, visit https://www.ochsner.org/status. Ochsner Health is offering free urgent care and behavioral health telemedicine visits via Ochsner Anywhere Care to Louisiana and Mississippi residents who have been displaced due to Hurricane Ida through Monday, September 6. Use the code “IDA.”
- LCMC Health – Outpatient and non-essential services will be closed until later this week. Reopening will be dependent upon power restoration, access to water and infrastructure. For health-related questions or help finding care, patients are asked to call the Nurse Hotline at 504-386-3174. To learn more and to view hospital specific openings, click here.
- Tulane Health – The emergency rooms at the downtown Tulane Medical Center and Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington remain open. Tulane Lakeside Hospital and its Emergency Room are temporarily closed. For the latest updates, click here.
- LSU Health – LSU Health remains closed until further notice. To read the latest reopening plans, click here.
- North Oaks Health System – North Oaks Medical Center Emergency Department remains open, and North Oaks Urgent Care Clinic in Hammond reopened today. North Oaks Physician Group will open a walk-in multispecialty clinic for primary, orthopedic and cardiology care Thursday, September 2, and Friday, September 3. To view the latest openings, click here.
- Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System – The New Orleans Veterans Medical Center is open for emergency and inpatient care only. Southeast Louisiana Veterans and family members with questions about care should contact VA at 1-800-935-8387. To view the latest updates, click here.
You can find storm updates and resources on the GNO, Inc. Storm Resources Page.
You can sign up for these Ida updates here.