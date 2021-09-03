Ida Notes, Links from Jefferson Chamber

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida people line up for food and ice at a distribution center Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida are scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the oppressive heat. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW ORLEANS – From the Jefferson Chamber:

The Jefferson Chamber is cognizant of the many difficulties residents and businesses in Southeast Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area face in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Our thoughts are with all of our members, and our staff has been preparing to assist membership in any way possible during the path to recovery. Below is a list of useful online links for your convenience:

The Small Business Administration has set up the Virtual Business Recovery Center and Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center specific to our region, open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Center can be reached at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or (800) 659-2955. SBA customer service representatives are available to business owners and individuals now to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help complete the electronic loan application.

From our regional partners at GNO, Inc.:

GNO, Inc. Storm Resources Page

New Orleans Airport – Airport officials continue to work with airlines to resume commercial flights. While the situation remains fluid, officials hope to return to more normal service later this week. MSY information and flight updates can be found here . For those with vehicles parked at the airport, they can be retrieved when you are ready. For more information regarding parking, call New South Parking at (504) 471-1301.

Road Closures ­– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that all interstate systems in Louisiana are open and travel lanes are clear of debris following Hurricane Ida. To view real-time road conditions and closures across Louisiana visit www.511la.org .

News Resources – Nola.com has updated its website for mobile users with weak internet connections. Nola.com/lite/ is a special, temporary website designed for phones. The text-only site will load quicker than the regular website.

FEMA App – FEMA’s app can help with weather alerts, locating open shelters, and locating disaster resource centers near you. Individuals may also apply for assistance online, check application status of claim, and connect with FEMA representatives. You can download the FEMA app for free on the App Store and Google Play .