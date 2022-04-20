IBM to Conduct Tech Job Interviews at Baton Rouge Career Fair

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – From Louisiana Economic Development:

Global technology giant IBM is partnering with LED FastStart to host an in-person career fair that connects qualified candidates to opportunities at the IBM Baton Rouge Client Innovation Center.

The interview event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Baton Rouge Community College. Job seekers can register in advance here to secure an interview slot, or in person at BRCC’s Bienvenue Student Center, located at 201 Community College Drive, on the day of the event. Attendees are asked to bring three copies of their résumé to the career fair.

IBM will be providing feedback on next steps within 48 business hours of the event. Company representatives will conduct initial screenings and interviews with both early and mid- to senior-career candidates who have proficiency in one or more of the following areas:

Analytics

Enterprise applications

Interactive experience and mobile

Application development

Python

Java

SAP

SQL

Oracle

Big Data

“IBM is very excited to be doing our first live and in-person recruiting event since the start of COVID,” IBM Talent Acquisition Manager Allan Dudley said.

LED FastStart hosts numerous virtual and in-person career fairs each year covering a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing.