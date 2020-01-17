IBM to Conduct Career Fair for Client Innovation Center in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — IBM will conduct a career fair on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Baton Rouge to fill openings for experienced and emerging information technology professionals at its flagship Client Innovation Center in downtown Baton Rouge. The career fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baton Rouge Community College’s Bienvenue Student Center, located at 201 Community College Drive.

LED FastStart, the workforce development program, is supporting the event. Interviews will take place on-site for all interested candidates, and attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring their résumés.

“IBM’s presence in Louisiana’s capital demonstrates the confidence it has in the Louisiana workforce, and we are proud to work with Louisiana’s higher education community to provide companies like IBM with a world-class workforce,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton. “As IBM continues to play a vital role in the growth of Louisiana’s IT industry, we are confident that Baton Rouge will continue to support the IBM team with skilled professionals for the leading IT opportunities of the future.”

To see the list of available jobs, click here.