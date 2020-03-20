Iberia Bank: Lobby Transactions by Appointment Only

IBERIABANK, the 133-year-old subsidiary of IBERIABANK Corporation, announces that IBERIABANK branches are temporarily serving clients with drive-thru only service and, at some locations, offering lobby transactions by appointment only as the health, safety and well being of our clients and associates remains our highest priority.

The drive-thru hours vary by location and can be found at www.iberiabank.com. Should clients need to schedule an appointment, please contact your local banker for assistance.

We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation by following the guidance of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), staying aligned with industry protocol, making prudent decisions, and adapting as new information is made available. We are deploying modified work strategies to be able to continue to execute mission critical work, while taking into the account the importance of social distancing.

We have a proven business continuity plan in place to ensure we do not have any disruption in service and took precautionary steps in response to this emerging health impact.





