IAMPE Congratulates Port Management Program Graduates

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From the World Trade Center New Orleans:

The International Association of Maritime and Port Executives is pleased to congratulate its latest graduates of the Maritime Port Executive Management Program. The program was organized by the World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO) and the Ports Association of Louisiana (PAL), and hosted at the law offices of Kean Miller, a member of the World Trade Center New Orleans. Each participant was awarded the Maritime Port Executive (MPE) professional certification. In addition, graduates were awarded graduate level credits by the IAMPE’s U.S. Academic partners which includes Maine and Massachusetts’ Maritime Academies, State University of New York Maritime College, and Texas Southern University. The program was conducted by CAPT. Jeffrey Monroe, MM, AMPE.

Professional Maritime Port Executive (MPE) certifications were awarded to RADM. Joel Whitehead (USCG-Ret)-MPE, Executive Vice President of the International Propeller Club; CAPT. Kelly Denning, USCG-MPE, incoming Sector Commander of US Coast Guard, New Orleans; Commissioner Renee Lapeyrolerie-MPE, Office of Multimodal Commerce, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Mary Bourgoyne, P.E.-MPE, Director of Ports, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; George Richardson-MPE, Port Director, Port of Columbia, LA; Scott Cunningham-MPE, Senior Vice President, Hancock Whitney; Blake Hebert-MPE, General Cargo-General Manager, Associated Terminals; Thomas Cagle, CSP-MPE, Director of HSSE and Training, Associated Terminals and Turn Services; Angela Verdin-MPE, President, Complete Logistics Services; Ayo Love-MPE, Director, Major Projects, Building and Construction, INTERTEK PSI; and Marissa Lingoni-MPE, Client Services and Business Development, PEC Corporation.

Brandy Christian, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans, was awarded the Accredited Maritime Port Executive Certification (AMPE) under the Standards and Certification of the IAMPE, having previously completed a program offered by CAPT. Monroe.

The New Orleans World Trade Center, Ports Association of Louisiana, and Kean Miller received formal designations as Education Partners of the IAMPE, joining 26 other Port Education Partners and 6 Industry Association Partners including the American Association of Port Authorities, Inland Rivers Ports and Terminals Association, Houston Port Bureau, Alaska Association of Harbormasters and Port Administrators, Maritime Exchange of the Delaware Bay and River, South Carolina Maritime Association and the North Atlantic Ports Association.

The IAMPE is a not-for-profit industry association that provides professional development for coastal and inland port and terminal managers and executives. Programs are reviewed and approved for certification by the Association’s Board of Advisors, comprised of over 20 industry professionals. Academic partners include the Graduate Schools at Maine Maritime Academy, Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Texas Southern University as well as the Continuing Education Program of the State University of New York Maritime College and the Australian Maritime College. The Association offers professional and accredited programs in Coastal and Inland Port Management and Executive Management, as well as certification programs for Marine Terminal Operator and IMDG/Hazardous Awareness. The Association has over 2,500 alumni worldwide.