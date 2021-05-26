Hynes Charter School Teacher Named Finalist for Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) 2022 Teacher of the Year

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced its 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists today and Hynes Charter School-Lakeview 4th Grade Teacher Angela Goodly is one of nine finalists for Louisiana Teacher of the Year.

“We are so incredibly proud of Mrs. Goodly and this award is so well deserved,” said Hynes Charter School CEO Michelle Douglas. “She is the definition of a dedicated and talented teacher. Even within the parameters of a complete virtual learning environment, she guided all students through a successful year. Her students and colleagues love her, and we are so grateful she is part of the Hynes Charter Schools family. Beyond the classroom, she is a leader in our school and in the community.”

Mrs. Goodly teaches 4th grade reading, English language arts, mathematics, and science. Her main focus is “to empower students to use their intellect to make the world a better place.” She facilitates weekly class meetings where her students engage in topics about goal setting, character building, social emotional learning, cultural diversity, inclusion, and equity. Mrs. Goodly is an active member of the school’s leadership team and facilitates weekly professional learning communities with her grade-level colleagues. She founded the Josephine Comeaux Belisle Foundation in honor of her mother, which empowers children to use the power of the pen to change the world around them through creative writing and visual arts. Goodly is a lifelong New Orleanian and proud graduate of Orleans Parish public schools. She attended Southern University at New Orleans where she received a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

