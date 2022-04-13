Hyatt’s Michael O. Smith Honored With Prestigious Award

Michael O. Smith (Photo Courtesy of Hyatt Regency New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Hyatt Regency New Orleans is proud to announce that general manager Michael O. Smith has been awarded the A.I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Award from the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) South Central Region.

ADL is the world’s leading anti-hate organization, exposing antisemitism and extremism, delivering anti-bias education, and fighting hate online. Its mission is to protect the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment for all. The recipients of the A.I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Award are honored for their incredible accomplishments and impact on their community aligned with ADL’s mission.

Michael’s civic engagement includes LGBTQ+ advocacy, arts and culture, education, and religious programming. Michael’s work with the UNCF helped to raise more than $10 million, keeping more than 1,400 students in school and ensuring uninterrupted education to the students of Xavier and Dillard universities. After receiving an honorary doctorate from Dillard University, he concluded 2017 as the Jay A. Pritzker Award recipient attaining the title of “Hyatt Hotels General Manager of the Year.”

In 2019, Michael received the prestigious Loving Cup Award, which has been awarded since 1901 to men and women who have worked unselfishly for the New Orleans community without expectation of public recognition or material reward.

“This award is truly an honor,” said Michael Smith. “Adolph Ira Botnick’s commitment to civil rights and antisemitism during a critical period in American history represented the utmost in leadership and courage, establishing the foundation for ADL’s higher purpose. Our efforts in New Orleans simply strive to follow his great example.”

ADL will recognize the honorees at the annual A. I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Award Reception at the home of Calvin and Frances Fayard, Jr. on May 11, 2022. Bob Brickman and Sandy Levy will present the award to Rabbi Edward Cohn. Chris Robertson and Joel Vilmenay will present the award to Michael Smith.

Tickets are available at www.adl.org/botnicktorch or by contacting the local ADL office at new-orleans@adl.org or (504) 780-5602.