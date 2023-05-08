Hyatt GM Michael O. Smith Honored by Junior Acheivement

NEW ORLEANS – On May 4, Hyatt Regency New Orleans General Manager Michael O. Smith was honored as a 2023 Laureate in the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame. The award recognizes business leaders who have embraced the spirit of entrepreneurship in their communities.

Smith has used expertise in the hospitality and tourism industry to support diversity and inclusion initiatives as well as mentor executives and associates who he encourages to make an impact. His civic engagement includes LGBTQ+ advocacy, arts and culture, education and religious programming. Michael’s work with the UNCF helped to raise more than $11 million.

In 2017, he was the Jay A. Pritzker Award recipient, earning the title of “Hyatt Hotels General Manager of the Year.” In 2018, he made his debut as co-executive producer for the Emmy Award-winning documentary “Making 300: Celebrating New Orleans Icon Leah Chase.” His efforts have been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign, Boy Scouts of America, Sisters of the Holy Family and the New Orleans City Council, among others. In 2019, he received the Loving Cup Award. Most recently, he received the A.I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Award from the Anti-Defamation League for his accomplishments and impact on our community that aligns with the ADL’s mission.

“I am truly honored to receive this award from Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans,” said Smith. “I have dedicated my life to providing education, diversity and inclusion to our youth and community. This award is a result of the hard work and determination of the colleagues and the team of the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.”