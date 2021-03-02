H&W Drug Store Opens 3rd Location in Circle Food Store

NEW ORLEANS – The Circle Food Store (1522 St Bernard Ave.) is now home to the third location of H&W Drug Store, a local minority-owned and operated pharmacy that has been in business for more than 50 years.

The first H&W Drug Store was founded in 1963 by Sterling J. Henry Sr. and Wesley J. Watkins at Caffin Avenue and North Galvez Street in the Lower Ninth Ward. In 1999, Sterling’s son Ruston Henry became the pharmacy’s owner and chief pharmacist.

H&W closed after Hurricane Katrina but reopened in 2011 at 7240 Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East. H&W opened its second retail location in the Budget Saver grocery store located at 1951 Barataria Boulevard in Marrero in 2014.

Now, H&W has opened its newest retail pharmacy location inside the iconic Circle Food Store.

H&W is a medical marijuana dispensary and COVID-19 vaccine provider.