Hurricanes Create Job Opportunities

People stand near a flooded out street in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Despite Hurricane Delta sparing New Orleans for the most part, the City of New Orleans reminds residents and businesses of job and subcontracting opportunities with debris removal contractors DRC Emergency Services and Ceres Environmental. These services may be used after major weather events. Subcontracting opportunities with these companies include hauling tons of debris, tree trimming and removal, hazardous waste removal and management of debris staging sites.

Contractors must adhere to all city, state and federal guidelines and regulations. Certificates of insurance in amounts of $1 million general liability, $1 million workers compensation and $1 million automobile are required upon activation of a debris removal subcontract. Other contractual obligations will be required.

Large-scale debris removal requires heavy equipment such as dump trucks, self-dumping trailers, roll-off containers (minimum load capacity of 18 cubic yards, or CY) and loading equipment, such as skid steers, tele-handlers, self-loaders, versa-loaders, front-end loaders, excavators and bulldozers. Bucket trucks are required for forestry work. Crews include equipment operators, persons manually assisting on the ground and safety personnel. Both companies utilize an online application process.

DRC Emergency Services

https://www.drcusa.com/subcontractor-application

For additional assistance and information email info@drcusa.com or call (504) 482-2848.

CERES Environmental

https://www.ceresenvironmental.com/opportunities/become-a-subcontractor/

Any certifications such as DBE, SBA, etc. should be emailed to ceres.subcontracting@ceresenvironmental.com

The city’s debris removal monitoring contractor, Witt O’Brien’s, oversees the work of DRC and Ceres. Access their online application by emailing hiring@wittobriens.com.

The city is committed to offering residents opportunities to participate in the recovery of the city should a severe weather event occur.