Hurricane Ida Volunteer Opportunities for Businesses

facebook.com/habitatnola

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Many homeowners throughout southeast Louisiana are still struggling to gut, repair or rebuild their houses since Hurricane Ida.

One local non-profit that knows a thing or two about building homes is now helping affected homeowners return to normalcy.

New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity has launched a Hurricane Ida Relief effort that will connect volunteers with the most pressing Ida rebuilding needs throughout SE Louisiana. Businesses are invited to participate.

This Hurricane Ida relief effort is different from what Habitat usually does because it helps anyone in need, not just those families who live in Habitat-constructed houses.

Volunteers need not have any construction or house gutting experience – just a desire to help those in the community who need it.

Visit noahh.volunteermatrix.com to sign up, see dates available and review the safety guidelines. All volunteers must be vaccinated. If businesses want to help, but cannot volunteer, donate to Habitat’s Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund. Or call 504.861-2077.