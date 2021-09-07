Hurricane Ida Status Update from the Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS – Following is a statement from Michael Sawaya, president of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, regarding the status of the facility following the impacts of Hurricane Ida:

“As of noon, Sept. 2, 2021, while on temporary power, the Convention Center began supporting agencies responding to the impact of Hurricane Ida. The City of New Orleans, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Louisiana National Guard (LANG), had specific missions underway or plans to use the facility. Of particular note:

LDH’s Medical Special Needs Monitoring Station opened Sept. 4 to accommodate up to 500 patients that depend on oxygen and electricity for issues such as dialysis and heart monitoring. The Medical Special Needs Monitoring Station is not open to the general public and will not take walk-ins or drive-ups. Patients will be triaged and taken to another Center for ongoing care.

Transportation assistance from specific locations throughout the city will depart from the Convention Center to shelters in Northern Louisiana or neighboring states, for residents who wish to temporarily leave the Hurricane Ida impact. Shelter transportation will operate daily from 8am to 4pm or until the daily maximum is reached. For important steps to follow, go to //ready.nola.gov/shelterbus .

Louisiana National Guard, has been staged at the Convention Center since the onset of the storm, continues to use the Convention Center for critical search and rescue missions through Southeast Louisiana and the ongoing recovery.

As of Sept. 3, 2021, Entergy has power fully restored to the Convention Center to support these ongoing critical missions.

Note, the Convention Center is not in a position to provide information about the number of citizens being housed in the Medical Needs Monitoring Station or those being transported to and from the facility to various shelters outside of metro New Orleans. Please refer all questions about these efforts to the appropriate city and state emergency management officials.

The Convention Center sustained some water intrusion and light roof damage. We have a restoration company under contract which has been activated and work is underway to have us restored to full service in short order.

We have made contact with our Convention Center employees to check on their safety and locations. Like all of our neighbors and friends, we know there is much work to do following the challenging events of this week. We will work together with the city and state to do our part in bringing our community back once again. Our region’s resolve and heart are at the center of why so many people from around the world love our city and state. We look forward to welcoming them back in due time.”