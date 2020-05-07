Humane Agency to Distribute Cat Food

NEW ORLEANS – From the Humane Society of Louisiana:

Just as they have been doing since the pandemic started, the Humane Society of Louisiana plans to distribute hundreds of bags of cat food to those in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7 in front of Zeus’ Rescues, 2520 Napoleon Ave. The group has hosted other similar distribution events in the recent past and has delivered hundreds of pounds of cat food and supplies to more than two dozen households since March. The cat food distribution is underwritten by Alley Cat Allies, a national cat protection agency based out of Maryland, D.C.





