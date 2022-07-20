Human Resources Company Expands in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Insperity, a provider of human resources and business performance solutions, announced its expansion into Louisiana.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings within the Louisiana market,” said Ross Astramecki, Insperity senior vice president of sales, in a press release. “Our vision to continue to grow and help businesses of all sizes succeed is a priority. We’re confident that our comprehensive suite of human resources solutions will have a positive impact within the Louisiana communities.”

The company named Matt Sheppard as district manager for Louisiana. He will be responsible for helping to oversee local sales efforts. Sheppard joined Insperity in 2011 as a project specialist in Houston and has served as district manager in the Houston market since 2018. Sheppard earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to “help businesses succeed so communities prosper” by “offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace.”