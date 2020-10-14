Huffstatler Joins New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity announces that James E. “Jay” Huffstatler Jr. has joined the nonprofit organization as chief advancement officer.

Huffstatler brings to NOAAH 20 years of development and community leadership experience in New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Most recently, he held the position of senior development officer with Tulane University Law School and, previously, served as regional chief development officer for the American Red Cross in both Louisiana and Mississippi. He also served as chief of staff and government claim lead for the BP Gulf Coast Restoration Organization with James Lee Witt Associates. Jay has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi, an Associate of Arts from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and is pursuing a MBA from Tulane University A. B. Freeman School of Business.

“New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity provides top-notch programs and services to address critical housing needs in the New Orleans area,” said Huffstatler. “I am honored to join a team doing such impactful work and look forward to implementing strategies to advance our important mission.”