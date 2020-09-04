HUB International Acquires Assets of Metairie Consulting Firms

HICAGO – HUB International Limited, a global insurance brokerage, announced that it has acquired the assets of Hollis Companies LLC and the Employee Benefits Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Metairie, La., TEBC and Hollis Companies provide benefits solutions, workplace-wellness plans and guidance on compliance issues to clients.

“Hollis Companies and TEBC are great additions to HUB. They create even greater potential in the markets we serve,” said Shaun Norris, president of HUB Gulf South. “Their expertise and existing relationships in the New Orleans marketplace will enhance our benefits practice and further deepen our footprint in this area.”

Michael Hollis, president and CEO of TEBC and Hollis Companies, will join HUB Gulf South and report to Norris.

“We are thrilled to be joining HUB and to work alongside an extraordinary group of highly committed and talented professionals,” said Hollis. “We are keen to grow our capabilities and services for our clients with HUB and look forward to bringing our team of professionals over to HUB.”