HRI Lodging Hires GM, Director of Sales for New Austin Hotel

NEW ORLEANS – HRI Lodging announced the appointment of Andrew Dryden as general manager and Christopher Toy as director of sales for the Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capital District, opening early summer 2021. With more than two decades of combined hospitality leadership experience, Dryden and Toy will oversee a total of 214 guest rooms, three food and beverage outlets, and nearly 3,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The property is a joint venture between Rockbridge and HRI Properties. HRI Lodging will oversee its management.

Dryden most recently served at the HRI Lodging-managed Aloft Philadelphia

Downtown. Toy joins HRI Lodging after spending the last six years in the Austin market.

The Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District is located at 301 W. 17th Street in Austin. Reservations will be available beginning early Summer 2021.