HRI Lodging Announces Management of Aloft Santa Clara

Photo: Jason Dewey

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – HRI Lodging, a third-party management company, will assume management of the Aloft Santa Clara in San Jose, California.

The 175-room property, located in the bustling technology hub of California’s Silicon Valley, features an outdoor splash pool, a 24-hour re-charge gym, re:fuel at Aloft, a one-stop gourmet grab-and-go food and beverage area, 2,800 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space plus an outdoor deck, and the brand’s signature W XYZ bar. Guestrooms are tech-forward and enhanced by oversized spa showers and bright décor.

The hotel is conveniently located in Alviso within the America Center, a corporate campus in San Jose with more than 900,000 sq. feet of office space, including the global headquarters of McAfee, Polycom, Flextronics and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., among other Fortune 500 companies. Leisure guests will enjoy nearby attractions like California’s Great America amusement park, Levi’s Stadium and Twin Creeks Sports Complex.

Built in 2015, the hotel will undergo a refresh to public spaces and guest rooms this year to further enhance the guest experience.

“Silicon Valley is such a diverse and vibrant area with strong demand from its convention center, local corporations and premier sporting events, and the Aloft Santa Clara is located in the center of all the activity,” said HRI Lodging’s president Gary Gutierrez. “We warmly welcome the property into the HRI Lodging family and look forward to expanding our presence in California.”

HRI Lodging provides hotel management services for HRI Properties, LLC owned and third-party property owners and operates 27 hotels around the country. The Aloft Santa Clara is HRI Lodging’s first managed property in San Jose.