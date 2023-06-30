HRI Hospitality Building 2 Hotels in Nashville

NEW ORLEANS — HRI Hospitality, a real estate firm based in New Orleans, will be making its mark on the Nashville, Tenn., skyline thanks to two separate hotel projects.

HRI recently hosted a topping out ceremony, celebrating the installation of the structure’s last beam, at the construction site of the Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown. The 16-story, 306-room hotel is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 next to Nashville Yards.

“This topping out represents a significant milestone for the construction of this property and the city of Nashville,” said Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer of HRI Hospitality, in a press release. “Our Tempo by Hilton will offer guests a new and unique experience in downtown, only steps from Lower Broadway, SoBro and the continued development of Nashville Yards.”

Bell is the project’s design-builder, ESa is the architect and Wimberly Design is the interior designer. The new hotel will feature 10,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, a 1,000-square-foot fitness center, an outdoor pool and bar, an event lawn and a fifth-floor sky lobby with views of downtown Nashville and Nashville Yards. The property will offer a variety of food and beverage experiences.

HRI also has announced the closing of a $58 million construction loan from Trust Bank for the ground-up development of a new Caption by Hyatt hotel in downtown Nashville. The hotel is scheduled to debut in late 2024. This will be HRI’s 29th property in the United States and its third in Nashville, joining the Holston House Nashville and Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown.

The 12-story hotel is located a block away from Broadway Street.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hyatt to bring another distinguished HRI Hospitality concept to the vibrant city of Nashville,” said Coolidge. “Rooted in community with social spaces designed to inspire connection and interaction, this hotel will appeal to both locals and travelers looking for a strong sense of place in the heart of Music City.”

Caption is Hyatt’s “upscale, select-service lifestyle brand offering localized experiences to bring people closer together,” according to company literature.

The Nashville property will be the second launch for the brand, joining Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis, which opened in 2022. The property will include 210 guest rooms with Nashville-inspired décor and colorful murals, 2,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, a mobile-first welcome area, a fitness center and flexible common spaces. The property will also include a signature dining concept in the lobby called Talk Shop, an all-day coffee shop and bar featuring American cuisine.

Caption by Hyatt Nashville is owned by HRI Hospitality and operated by HRI Lodging, with Nashville-based CB Ragland serving as co-developer of the project. Hastings Architecture will serve as the architectural design firm. Studio 11 Design will lead the hotel’s interior design concepts and J.E. Dunn Construction Company will serve as the design-builder.