HRI Hospitality Acquires Hotels in Texas and California

Photo courtesy of the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach

NEW ORLEANS — Affiliates of Certares Real Estate Management and HRI Hospitality said they will add two properties to their portfolio: the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach in Dana Point, Calif., and the Hilton San Antonio Hill Country in San Antonio.

According to a press release, the 196-room DoubleTree Suites offers “luxurious all-suite accommodations, an outdoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, 13,643 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space and two dining options. The 226-room Hilton features 55 guestroom suites, three heated outdoor pools and a 24-hour fitness center. The three dining options include the Spur Texas Kitchen & Bar, a grab-and-go café and a seasonal pool bar that also hosts weekend cookouts. The property boasts 13 event rooms totaling over 12,640 square feet.”

The purchasers said both hotels will undergo comprehensive renovations to their public spaces and guest rooms. Dana Point will be rebranded after renovations are complete in 2023.

“We’re excited to embark on a new partnership with HRIH,” said Nolan Hecht, senior managing director at Certares, in a press release. Certares is a New York-based investment firm focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. “Together, Certares and HRIH have the full range of hospitality investment, technical services, project management and operations experience to revitalize these hotels in strong and growing transient demand markets.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the addition of these two excellent Hilton properties to our growing portfolio and presence in California and Texas,” said Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer at HRI Properties, which is based in New Orleans. “We look forward to strategically repositioning and refreshing the Hilton San Antonio as well as rebranding the Dana Point property so that they both can remain market leaders in their respective cities while providing a best-in-class experience to our guests.”