HRI Establishes COVID-19 Associate Relief Fund

NEW ORLEANS – From HRI Properties:

For more than 35 years, HRI associates have welcomed guests and helped to create the places that have become magnets for people, business and innovation. Unfortunately, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has particularly affected the hospitality industry in unprecedented ways. Over the last few weeks, HRI made the difficult and emotional decision to suspend hotel and restaurant operations at select locations and furlough many of their valued hospitality associates.

To show immediate support, the company has created the HRI Properties Associate Relief Fund. This fund was created to assist their furloughed hospitality associates, especially those who are working zero hours and seeking government assistance. Furloughed associates will be contacted at end of the campaign and 100% of the available funds will be distributed to those directly impacted by the pandemic. The donations will be initially distributed to hourly furloughed hospitality associates.

Over $50,000 has been raised so far with a goal of $100,000.

“Our employees are at the center of our hotel operation, welcoming our guests and always approaching their jobs with an eye toward our mission of Elevating the Urban Experience”, said HRI Lodging’s President, Gary Gutierrez. “We are committed to supporting our hospitality associates and their families during these challenging times. As the pandemic subsides, we look forward to restoring our operations and bringing back as many hospitality associates as possible.”

HRI Properties continues to stay-in-touch with hospitality associates and in addition to this fund, have provided food and essential-goods care packages to any associates in need.

To donate, please follow this link to the HRI Properties Associate Relief Fund GoFundMe page:

