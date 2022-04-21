HRI Communities to Develop New Community in Downtown Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. – From HRI Communities:

The City of Lake Charles and HRI Communities announced plans for development of a mixed-income, multifamily community to be known as the Woodring Apartments. Mayor Nic Hunter, HRI Properties President and CEO Tom Leonhard, and Councilman Ronnie Harvey, Jr. were on hand for remarks at the onsite announcement. Bound by Bilbo, Mill, Hodges, and Division Streets in the heart of downtown Lake Charles, the overall development will be segmented into two phases, the first of which was awarded 9 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits by the Louisiana Housing Corporation on April 13. Construction is expected to begin this winter.

“Downtown Lake Charles plays a unique role in the economic and cultural fabric of our community, offering us a more diverse and inviting City. People like walkability, so residential options are critical for growth and sustainability in any downtown district,” said Hunter. “Downtown Lake Charles has seen a resurgence in recent years. The addition of Woodring Apartments will compliment other recent residential developments and add to what is becoming an incredible area for commercial, cultural, and civic activity. This project will bring additional attainable housing options to the heart of Lake Charles, and we will be thrilled to welcome residents to Woodring Apartments.”

“Suffering through the consecutive landfalls of major Hurricanes Laura and Delta, thousands of Lake Charles residents remain displaced from their homes due to devastating damage across the area,” said Leonhard. “HRIC recognizes that there is an immediate need for high-quality, resilient, and affordable housing options in Lake Charles and we plan to expeditiously break ground on this tremendous new development later this year.”

The first phase of the Woodring Apartments will include a 58-unit multifamily building and a 12-unit townhouse building for 70 total apartments. The unit mix will include 49 affordable workforce housing units and 21 market-rate units. Amenities will include off-street parking, a community center, fitness center, grilling and picnic area, community garden, and pocket park on the corner of Division and Hodges Streets. The development will offer ample green space designed to feature and protect many of the area’s existing oak trees.

With consideration for the disaster risk profile of multifamily housing in southern Louisiana, the design will reflect best practices in sustainability as directed by the Enterprise Green Communities criteria with emphasis on disaster resiliency and hardened building techniques under the Institute for Business and Home Safety’s FORTIFIED Gold resiliency objectives. These initiatives aim to mitigate both nuisance and major damages resulting from hurricane force winds and flooding which often displace residents in the worst of post-storm circumstances.

“Every family deserves the comfort and confidence afforded to them by a strong home, especially those living in an area that has been so frequently battered by hurricanes. Utilizing the FORTIFIED building standard in our construction design ensures that these families will have the safest home possible and an unobstructed path to recovery in the unfortunate event of severe weather impacts,” said HRI Communities President Josh Collen.

“We are excited to see HRI Properties put decades of IBHS research into action,” said Fred Malik, Managing Director of FORTIFIED. “By using the FORTIFIED Multifamily standard, they are greatly reducing the risk of storm damage and helping to ensure their residents will have a home to come back to after the next storm.”

“By building to the Enterprise Green Communities standard, HRI Communities will be providing housing that is healthy, efficient, and environmentally-responsible,” said Michelle Whetten, Vice President – Gulf Coast, Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. “Residents will have lower utility bills, a healthier living environment, and most importantly, housing that will be able to withstand impacts of future storms, reducing the potential for displacement of families who have already experienced so much instability in this region.”