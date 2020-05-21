HRI Begins Work on Residential Project in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE – HRI Communities said it has closed the financing and acquired the property to create Lafayette’s future Bottle Art Lofts at 1506 Cameron Street and will be immediately moving forward with construction. The Bottle Art Lofts, located in the “distressed” Four Corners neighborhood, is a 40-unit adaptive re-use development with a leasing preference for artists. HRI hopes the neighborhood will become a key gateway to downtown Lafayette and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

“The Bottle Art Lofts project, and others like it, are at the heart of HRI Communities’ mission,” said HRI Communities President Josh Collen. “We have long wanted to utilize the creative culture innate to Lafayette as an engine for community revitalization, and this is the perfect opportunity to restore the Four Corners neighborhood to its former place as a vibrant, bustling city center. We are excited to offer future residents of the Bottle Art Lofts beautiful homes in close proximity to downtown Lafayette, with on-site amenities designed to once again foster a true community.”

“I’m excited to report that this week, weather permitting, demolition will begin at the LessPay Motel on University Avenue,” said Lafayette Councilman Pat Lewis. “This area of the city has been neglected for many years. For a long time this intersection has been considered one of Lafayette’s major entrance eyesores. Thanks to HRI, this intersection will finally be revitalized. Since the area has been designated as an Opportunity Zone, revitalizing this property can help attract future investors. The people in this community are very excited about the Bottle Art Lofts project. I believe this can be the catalyst needed for further growth.”

The Bottle Art Lofts will provide 40 residential units within the reimagined bottling plant and warehouse, as well as corresponding community spaces and amenities, including a computer center, fitness studio, shared art studio, art gallery, picnic area, community garden space and secure parking.





