HR NOLA to Host Virtual ‘Lunch and Learn’

We are still here! We hope this email finds you, your families, and employees healthy and well. During these unprecedented times, we know that not only do we need to be concerned for the health and safety of our staff and loved ones, but for the security of our small business economy. We are striving to assist our community by providing clear and up to date information.

The recent impact of the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act” (or FFCRA) has been substantial for many business owners and employees. As conditions continue to change, it is absolutely critical that small businesses are aware and prepared for these new regulations. We are following up on our previous lunch and learn with new, up to date information you’ll need to know.

Some Questions/Concerns We Will Address

How do I mitigate my employee’s concerns?

What are my risks as a business owner?

How can I ensure this is an interactive process with employees?

Is there a proper way to document leave requests?

What are the IRS guidelines for documenting tax credits?

How can I stay on top of regulation changes?

Should I be concerned about whistle-blowers?

Join us for Part II! As always we are staying up to date on regulations from our local, state, and federal governments, the guidance given by the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Labor, OSHA, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. As in our previous lunch and learn, we want to make sure we’re answering the questions you have. Please let us know in advance what questions you may have by emailing askhrnola@hrnola.com and we will keep your question anonymous. The lunch and learn will also include time for Q&A, to answer new questions as they come up during our discussion.

We look forward to partnering again with Todd Wallace, Employment Attorney & Partner at Wallace-Meyaski Law, as well as the Gulf South LGBT Chamber for this event. This lunch and learn is free and open to the public, please RSVP in advance.

Virtual Lunch & Learn Part II:

Thursday, April 7, 2020 12:00pm-1:00pm





