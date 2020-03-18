HR Nola to Host a Virtual Luncheon

NEW ORLEANS – HR Nola released the following statement:’

Dear HR NOLA business partners, clients, and friends,

We hope this e-mail finds you and your employees healthy and well. These are uncertain times in our small business community, and we want you to know that we are here to navigate these uncharted waters with you.

As this unprecedented situation evolves, we are staying up to date on what’s happening with our local, state, and federal governments, the guidance given by the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Labor, OSHA, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In some ways, this isn’t much different from our usual HR practices…you could say we’re used to it

Some questions/concerns you may be having:

Do I have to give notice to my employees if I plan to temporarily close my business?

Can my employees bring their children to work if my business is operating?

Can I change my fulltime employees to part-time?

What is the process for implementing a Reduction in Force, Furlough or temporary layoff?

What is a Separation Agreement?

How can I help employees with Outplacement Services?

How you as a business owner and leader, respond to your business and your people during this time is critical. Because Covid-19 has been declared a “pandemic”, employers need to be aware of changes to laws including FMLA, EEOC, OSHA, DOL, NLRA, etc. and what those changes mean to your business, your industry, and your people. Some of these changes include extra rights to employers and employees where others impose additional limitations.

We know the burden and obligation to remain knowledgeable on this topic is exhausting. We want to provide an outlet for you to ask questions and receive reliable answers. We are conducting a virtual Q&A session for you to join in and ask the questions you have. This Q&A session is open to our current clients and friends and will be hosted by HR NOLA founder & CEO Amy Bakay and Todd Wallace, Employment Attorney & Partner at Wallace-Meyaski Law. Feel free to share with other business owners. Simply click this link to register.

Virtual Lunch & Learn:

Thursday, March 26, 2020 12:00pm-1:00pm





