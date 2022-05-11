HR NOLA Included on Inc. Magazine’s List of Best Workplaces

L to R: HR NOLA founder and CEO Amy Bakay and Jake Dufour, director of operations

NEW ORLEANS — From HR NOLA:

HR NOLA has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

HR NOLA was started in 2017 by founder Amy Bakay after a 20-year career in a variety of HR leadership roles. Bakay identified a necessity in the small-business market for tailored Human Resources solutions, as well as retained HR outsourced services, and founded HR NOLA to suit the needs of these businesses. Over the last five years, HR NOLA has helped many companies to select and support their employees, train their management, assure their compliance, and ultimately grow their businesses. HR NOLA takes a different approach to HR, both internally and for their clients. They are passionate about the value that HR brings to an organization, and they are always learning and exploring new solutions to better support any businesses most important asset: their employees.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“At HR NOLA, we strive to create an environment, both in person and remotely, that supports every employee. As HR professionals we know that when employees feel supported and heard, that they are able to focus their best efforts on their job. This in turn helps our clients to get the best results from their strategic HR partnership. I’ve learned so much since starting HR NOLA five years ago! Without my team we wouldn’t have been able to grow to support over 300 businesses nationwide,” said Bakay.

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”