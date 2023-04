NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this year, Tina Howell was promoted to editor-in-chief of Canal Street Chronicles, an online publication dedicated to coverage of the New Orleans Saints. She joined the company in August 2021 and was promoted to co-managing editor in February 2022. She also writes for Newsbreak, covering various local festivals and events, and is also the host of the Fleurs Truly Podcast, which she started in 2020.