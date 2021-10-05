How the Violent Crime Rate in Louisiana Compares to Other States
BATON ROUGE – Violent crime — a broad category of offenses that includes rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — is on the rise in the United States. According to FBI data, there were a total of 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020, or 388 for every 100,000 people. That’s a 5% increase from 2019.
The uptick was led by a spike in homicide. The number of murders surged by nearly 30%, from 16,669 in 2019 to 21,570 in 2020, the largest year-over-year increase on record. The spike in murders came during a year of national turmoil marked by coronavirus lockdowns, mass protests against police misconduct, and a sharp rise in gun sales. These are the states buying the most guns.
Despite the increase, the national violent crime rate remains well below the highs reported in the 1990s. Still, crime is ultimately a local phenomenon, and in some parts of the country, violence is much more common than in others.
There were 29,704 violent crimes in Louisiana in 2020, or 639 for every 100,000 people, the fifth highest rate of any state in the country. The overall violent crime rate climbed by 16.4% in Louisiana in 2020, more than three times the national increase.
Homicide is especially prevalent in Louisiana. There were 734 murders in the state in 2020, a 35% year-over-year increase and more than in many states with far larger populations. Louisiana’s homicide rate of 15.8 for every 100,000 people is the highest of any state and more than double the 6.5 per 100,000 national murder rate.
All crime data used in this story is from the FBI and is for the year 2020.
|Rank
|State
|Violent crimes per 100,000 people, 2020
|Total violent crimes, 2020
|Total homicides, 2020
|1-yr. change in violent crime rate (%)
|50
|Maine
|108.6
|1,466
|22
|-5.7
|49
|New Hampshire
|146.4
|2,000
|12
|-4.0
|48
|Vermont
|173.4
|1,081
|14
|-14.3
|47
|Connecticut
|181.6
|6,459
|140
|-1.1
|46
|New Jersey
|195.4
|17,353
|329
|-5.6
|45
|Virginia
|208.7
|17,925
|524
|0.3
|44
|Rhode Island
|230.8
|2,440
|32
|4.4
|43
|Wyoming
|234.2
|1,364
|18
|7.8
|42
|Idaho
|242.6
|4,432
|41
|8.4
|41
|Hawaii
|254.2
|3,576
|41
|-11.0
|40
|Kentucky
|259.1
|11,600
|323
|19.3
|39
|Utah
|260.7
|8,471
|102
|10.6
|38
|Minnesota
|277.5
|15,698
|190
|17.4
|37
|Mississippi
|291.2
|8,638
|315
|4.8
|36
|Oregon
|291.9
|12,380
|125
|2.6
|35
|Washington
|293.7
|22,596
|301
|-0.1
|34
|Iowa
|303.5
|9,601
|111
|13.9
|33
|Ohio
|308.8
|36,104
|820
|5.3
|32
|Massachusetts
|308.8
|21,288
|160
|-5.7
|31
|Wisconsin
|323.4
|18,861
|308
|10.3
|30
|North Dakota
|329.0
|2,518
|32
|15.6
|29
|Nebraska
|334.1
|6,473
|69
|11.0
|28
|West Virginia
|355.9
|6,352
|117
|12.4
|27
|Indiana
|357.7
|24,161
|505
|-3.6
|26
|New York
|363.8
|70,339
|808
|1.4
|25
|Florida
|383.6
|83,368
|1,290
|1.4
|24
|Pennsylvania
|389.5
|49,793
|1,009
|27.1
|23
|Maryland
|399.9
|24,215
|553
|-12.0
|22
|Georgia
|400.1
|42,850
|943
|17.4
|21
|North Carolina
|419.3
|44,451
|852
|12.8
|20
|Colorado
|423.1
|24,570
|294
|11.1
|19
|Kansas
|425.0
|12,385
|100
|3.5
|18
|Illinois
|425.9
|53,612
|1,151
|4.7
|17
|Delaware
|431.9
|4,262
|73
|2.2
|16
|California
|442.0
|174,026
|2,203
|0.2
|15
|Texas
|446.5
|131,084
|1,931
|6.6
|14
|Alabama
|453.6
|22,322
|471
|-11.2
|13
|Oklahoma
|458.6
|18,255
|296
|6.2
|12
|Nevada
|460.3
|14,445
|180
|-6.8
|11
|Montana
|469.8
|5,077
|54
|16.0
|10
|Michigan
|478.0
|47,641
|754
|9.3
|9
|Arizona
|484.8
|35,980
|513
|6.5
|8
|South Dakota
|501.4
|4,476
|40
|25.7
|7
|South Carolina
|530.7
|27,691
|549
|3.8
|6
|Missouri
|542.7
|33,385
|723
|9.6
|5
|Louisiana
|639.4
|29,704
|734
|16.4
|4
|Arkansas
|671.9
|20,363
|321
|14.9
|3
|Tennessee
|672.7
|46,328
|663
|13.0
|2
|New Mexico
|778.3
|16,393
|164
|-6.5
|1
|Alaska
|837.8
|6,126
|49
|-3.4