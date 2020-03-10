How to Protect Employees from Coronavirus in the Workplace

LONDON – Digital marketing agency BlueClaw offers these suggestions:

1. Provide protective wear like gloves and suits at work to prepare for worst-case scenario

2. Encourage regular hand washing and sanitizer; reinforce this with signs placed around the building and especially in public areas

3. Comply with national infection control standards

4. Ensure that your company has a contingency plan in place to help minimize the spread of coronavirus – considering each individual employee and their role

4. Minimize/totally avoid the use of air conditioning, which is known to spread viruses

5. Cancel/postpone any non-urgent overseas business trips, large conferences and large meetings (especially to heavily affected areas)

6. Give time off to any employees who are displaying even the slightest symptoms of coronavirus

7. Brief staff and encourage them to be vigilant about symptoms – considering whether they have been in contact with somebody who may have the virus (especially if recently returning from a holiday)

8. Discourage staff to use public transport if the situation worsens; business owners could organize alternative transport methods for staff or arrange remote working where possible.

9. Regularly disinfect door handles/surfaces as these are known to be a way of spreading the virus

10. Minimize employee contact with any objects on which coronavirus could survive – including things like paper money (take card payments where possible)

