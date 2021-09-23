How Louisiana’s Pension Shortfall Compares to Other States

BATON ROUGE – In much of the country, public pension funding has been one of the most persistent public policy problems. For years, many state governments have failed to make necessary investments in their retirement system, resulting in funding gaps that increasingly present a looming reckoning for taxpayers.

According to a recent report published by The Pew Charitable Trusts, a public policy think tank, many states are now taking earnest measures to reduce their pension funding gap. These measures include increased contributions, cost reduction strategies, and more sophisticated pension management tools. States have also benefited from once-in-a-generation investment returns following the COVID-19 market crash in March 2020.

Still, based on 2019 data, the most recent year of available comprehensive data, the majority of states have a funding shortfall of 25% or more.

Louisiana’s state pension system has liabilities totalling $54.9 billion. Yet, the state has only $36.8 billion in pension assets, enough to cover only about two-thirds of its obligations to retired state workers.

Due to a market boom in the wake of the COVID-19 crash, Louisiana’s pension system will likely be in better shape in coming years. The state’s Teachers’ Retirement System, by far the largest public pension fund in Louisiana, reported returns of 35.7% in fiscal 2021, surpassing the 27.7% benchmark. Over half of that fund is invested in alternative assets, real estate, and domestic equities.

All pension funding data used in this story was compiled by The Pew Charitable Trusts and is for 2019. We also considered public-sector, state-level employment, both in raw numbers and as a share of overall employment, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Rank State Pension funding ratio Pension assets ($, billions) Pension liabilities ($, billions) State government employees 1 Wisconsin 103.0% 112.1 108.9 89,800 2 South Dakota 100.1% 12.5 12.5 17,300 3 Tennessee 98.2% 41.1 41.8 95,500 4 Washington 96.3% 100.9 104.8 142,700 5 New York 96.1% 215.2 223.9 254,600 6 Idaho 94.6% 17.7 18.8 30,100 7 Nebraska 93.1% 15.2 16.3 42,500 8 Utah 91.7% 35.2 38.4 81,200 9 North Carolina 88.4% 101.4 114.6 196,100 10 Iowa 85.4% 34.8 40.7 67,100 11 Maine 84.3% 15.1 17.9 24,600 12 Delaware 83.4% 10.2 12.2 32,200 13 West Virginia 83.4% 15.9 19.1 46,900 14 Minnesota 82.2% 70.8 86.1 98,900 15 Oklahoma 80.7% 33.2 41.1 79,700 16 Oregon 80.2% 70.2 87.5 41,300 17 Arkansas 80.0% 28.6 35.7 76,200 18 Ohio 80.0% 168.4 210.5 168,000 19 Georgia 78.7% 95.6 121.6 162,500 20 Florida 78.2% 163.9 209.5 246,400 21 Missouri 77.8% 59.9 77.0 100,200 22 Virginia 77.2% 79.8 103.3 157,300 23 Nevada 76.5% 44.3 57.9 40,200 24 Wyoming 76.5% 9.0 11.8 13,600 25 Montana 72.5% 11.9 16.4 27,400 26 California 71.9% 474.3 659.4 521,600 27 Maryland 71.6% 54.3 75.8 108,100 28 Kansas 69.9% 20.6 29.5 50,700 29 North Dakota 69.8% 5.9 8.4 21,400 30 Alabama 69.4% 38.5 55.5 117,000 31 Texas 69.0% 186.8 270.7 426,400 32 Indiana 68.6% 30.8 44.9 108,900 33 Alaska 67.4% 15.2 22.6 22,500 34 New Mexico 67.3% 29.2 43.4 53,700 35 Louisiana 66.9% 36.8 54.9 86,800 36 Colorado 66.5% 51.8 77.9 126,600 37 New Hampshire 65.5% 9.2 14.1 22,400 38 Arizona 65.2% 49.9 76.6 89,800 39 Vermont 63.7% 4.5 7.1 17,800 40 Mississippi 61.7% 28.6 46.4 57,400 41 Michigan 61.1% 65.0 106.4 178,800 42 Massachusetts 59.4% 58.3 98.1 122,600 43 Pennsylvania 58.0% 89.8 154.8 148,600 44 South Carolina 55.4% 32.3 58.3 103,500 45 Hawaii 54.9% 17.2 31.4 67,000 46 Rhode Island 54.5% 6.6 12.1 20,400 47 Kentucky 44.6% 24.0 53.7 90,800 48 Connecticut 44.4% 32.0 72.1 71,000 49 New Jersey 39.7% 82.3 207.1 138,700 50 Illinois 38.9% 92.6 237.9 147,000

By Samuel Stebbins for 24/7 Wall Street via the Center Square