Houma Businessman Donates $2,500 of Delivered Meals to Nurses at TGMC

HOUMA, La. – From Waitr:

Upon hearing of the increases in stress and responsibility today’s health care workers have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Houma-based businessman, Curt Lusco, decided to acknowledge their tireless work with a token of gratitude. Lusco Doors and Hardware, LLC is donating $2,500 to pay for meals delivered straight to Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma for the facility’s nurses.

“The virus has disrupted the lives of so many people. We count on those on the front lines to help us get through this,” said Lusco. “I know our local nurses are the ones dealing directly with the patients, so I’m honored to have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to do what we can to help them.”

Waitr delivered breakfast along with a $2,500 Waitr gift card from Lusco to nurses at TGMC this morning, Wednesday, April 22.

Lusco says he hopes this is just the first of many deliveries to help our local health care workers. “I have been blessed with the ability to have a positive impact on our community and I’m hoping others will help join us, thanking them in a meaningful way.”

Lusco is a life-long resident of Houma. He owns Lusco Doors and Hardware in the city, a company that specializes in sales and installation of commercial frames, steel doors, wood doors, fire-rated doors, and hardware.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants and national chains. As of December 31, 2019, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small- and medium-sized markets in the United States in approximately 640 cities.

