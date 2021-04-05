Hotels Announce ‘Spicy’ Promotion and Sweepstakes

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Marriott and Sheraton New Orleans Hotel are offering a “Spice Up Your Stay with Tabasco Sauce” guestroom promotion and the chance to win an exclusive culinary immersive experience at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. The promotion kicks runs through Sept. 30.

“We’re excited to be part of this venture to welcome travelers to New Orleans and share the city’s rich culinary roots,” says Simone Reggie, Brand Ambassador, TABASCO Brand. “There is so much history and so many amazing local dishes to try. We look forward to sending travelers home with TABASCO Sauce and our favorite recipes to recreate the NOLA experience at home.”

The package includes the following:

A guestroom at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel or New Orleans Marriott

Late 2 p.m. checkout

A Tabasco welcome set with three 5 oz. bottles of Tabasco pepper sauces

Corresponding recipe cards for each sauce so guests can cook up dishes and mix up cocktails featuring Tabasco pepper sauces at home

A $5 per guest night donation to NOCHI

One entry per reservation into the random drawing for each stay during the sweepstakes period

“Throughout New Orleans’ long history, hospitality has always been the backbone,” said Leah Sarris, NOCHI’s executive director. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of training our city’s culinary ambassadors, whether through our vocational-style certificate programs, continuing education, or community cooking classes. We’re excited to usher in our industry’s comeback through this partnership with some of the top names in food and hospitality.”



Click here for more information.