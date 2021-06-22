Hotel St. Vincent Debuts in the Lower Garden District

Image courtesy of the Hotel St. Vincent

NEW ORLEANS – The Hotel Saint Vincent is officially open at 1507 Magazine Street. The 75-room boutique hotel, which cost approximately $22.5 million to create, was developed by Austin-based hospitality hotshots Larry McGuire, Tom Moorman and Liz Lambert. New Orleans-based partners in the project are Jayson Seidman and Zach Kupperman, who are also co-founders/developers of the Drifter on Tulane Avenue. Seidman is also the owner and designer of the Columns.

The St. Vincent is located in an 1861 building that originally housed the Saint Vincent’s Infant Asylum. The property features “lush” public spaces, a swimming pool, outdoor verandas, an event center, several bars, and two full-service restaurants. San Lorenzo serves coastal Italian and the Elizabeth Street Café is a French-Vietnamese-style café and bakery.

Developers left the exterior of the building largely untouched. Changes include sky blue ceilings painted inside each veranda, new landscaping, and Bevolo gas lighting and signature neon signs.

New interiors were designed by Lambert McGuire Design, an architecture and interior design studio founded in 2019 by Lambert and McGuire – and a sister company to McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality, the St. Vincent’s operator. The project’s architect of record is MetroStudio. The general contractor is Palmisano.

Rooms start at $289 per night.

To learn more, visit www.saintvincentnola.com.

