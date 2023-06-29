Hotel Monteleone Unveils Multimillion Dollar Renovation

NEW ORLEANS — The Hotel Monteleone’s Iberville Tower will re-open in July 2023 after a two-year, multi-million-dollar redesign that has resulted in 160 completely renovated rooms plus 48 new luxury suites and a reimagined ballroom.

“For 137 years, guests have created memories with their families and friends at Hotel Monteleone, marking celebrations and commemorating milestones in our historic hotel,” said Stephen Caputo, the hotel’s general manager, in a press release. “The Iberville Tower offers a seamless transition between the ground-level energy of Criollo restaurant and the Carousel Bar, luxurious rooms and event spaces, Spa Aria and the famed rooftop pool and bar, giving our guests new opportunities to build lifelong traditions.”

The Iberville Tower, which houses about half of the hotel’s total number of rooms, was designed by SCNZ Architects and McKee & Carman Design Group. Collins & Sweezey Interiors led the interior design. Landis Construction is the builder.

In business since 1886, Hotel Monteleone is one of the last family-owned hotels in a city with its fair share of corporate-owned hospitality properties. The investment in the Iberville Tower is an intentional effort by the Monteleone’s fifth generation of owners to establish the brand as a competitor at the luxury level.

The hotel is an official literary landmark designated by the Friends of the Library Association and is a member of the Historic Hotels of America, the Preferred Hotel Group and Associated Luxury Hotels International.