Hospitals to Explore Collaboration to Advance Pediatric Healthcare

NEW ORLEANS – From Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health:

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced that they have entered into a non-binding agreement to explore structures within which the two organizations might work together.

A letter of intent that was signed recently states that the two systems will explore collaborating in the delivery of pediatric health services, with a uniform, elevated standard of care for the communities that the systems currently serve.

“This collaboration would enable us to do more together for Louisiana’s children,” says Kevin Cook, COO, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which operates Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health. “With recent, significant investments in pediatric healthcare made by both organizations, we believe that we can align respective expertise that will continue to transform the health of our children.”

Sharing a passion for the well-being of Louisiana’s children, the two organizations have similar histories of innovation and accomplishment. Both believe that new synergies can be achieved for improving access to care and health outcomes which impact the life-long health of children and future generations in our State.

“As mission-aligned organizations, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s and Children’s Hospital New Orleans share an unwavering commitment to improve the health of the next generation,” said Greg Feirn, CEO, LCMC Health, which operates Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “This strategic partnership will enhance quality of care across the state and expand access to highly specialized health services for kids.”

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health has served the children of Louisiana and the southern region for more than 60 years. The $230 million free-standing children’s hospital, which opened in Baton Rouge in October 2019, offers a full spectrum of comprehensive pediatric services with more than 300 pediatric providers including 60 specialists and growing to serve the region’s need for specialized pediatric care. Additionally, the network includes hospital-based service in Monroe and Lafayette, as well as at clinics throughout the region. Our Lady of the Lake has offered its own ACGME accredited pediatric residency since 2010.

Children’s Hospital New Orleans has delivered expert healthcare for children across Louisiana and the Gulf South for more than 65 years. With a recently completed $300 million campus transformation, Children’s Hospital New Orleans provides the highest level of pediatric care in the state, backed by more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and specialists. Children’s Hospital New Orleans also offers a vibrant academic medical community through partnerships with LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine, the only pediatric facility in the state to incorporate two pediatric medical programs under one roof.

“The recruitment of national leaders in pediatric medicine, in addition to investments in infrastructure and technology over the last several years, has positioned both Our Lady of the Lake Children’s and Children’s New Orleans to address the significant health challenges our kids and communities are facing,” says John R. Nickens IV, pPresident and CEO at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Creating affiliations and alignments with like-minded institutions enhances our shared ability to deliver a healthier future for children.”

“With a shared commitment to academic medicine, together we can continue to deliver unparalleled opportunities for educational enhancement and innovation,” says Richard Vath, MD, president and CEO, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. “Training the next generation of providers is essential to the future of equitable access to care. We hope to develop collaborative strategies to address population health priorities that improve health outcomes for children and families across the state.”

Discussions between the organizations will continue over the next few months. The hospitals look forward to working together on this initiative to advance health outcomes for the children and families of Louisiana.