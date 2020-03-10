Hope House Launches Northshore Initiative to Combat Child Abuse

COVINGTON – Children’s Advocacy Center – Hope House, a nonprofit organization that provides forensic interviews and free counseling to local child abuse victims, is expanding its child abuse prevention efforts in St. Tammany and Washington parishes by launching a new initiative geared toward local businesses. Partners in Prevention is designed to train employees in a group setting on specific, concrete actions they can take to protect children in the community from sexual abuse. For every one adult that takes this free training, it is estimated that 10 children are safer and less likely to become victims of sexual abuse. The trainings are open to all businesses in all industries, not just those that work directly with children.

“In 2019, we trained 295 individuals at our Hope House headquarters in Covington, which impacted roughly 2,950 children. This year, our goal is to double that number by conducting more group sessions at local businesses,” said Hope House Executive Director Thomas Mitchell.

Partners in Prevention will use the nationally recognized “Stewards of Children” training program. Businesses can schedule a two-hour training for their employees, and Hope House will come to their place of business to conduct the training at no cost. At the end of the training, the business will receive a framed certificate acknowledging them as a “Partner in Prevention.” The business will also receive recognition on Hope House’s website and Facebook page, along with a ticket discount for the organization’s popular annual event, Men Who Cook (Nov. 8 in Covington).

Local businesses can schedule their free, two-hour training session by emailing coordinator@cachopehouse.org or calling 985-892-3885 Ext 1. For more information about Hope House, visit www.cachopehouse.org.





