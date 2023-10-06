Honoring Our Leaders

Early voting has started, and the state primary elections are October 14. With so many state and local elections on the ballot that will shape our government for the next four years, I encourage you to study the candidates and vote.

Last month, I talked about the launch of Biz Leaders — an educational leadership program that focuses on helping supervisors and managers grow personally and professionally. I invite you to discover these talented individuals by visiting BizNewOrleans.com and click on “Leaders.”

Biz Leaders is executed by national EOS coach Matt Hahne, who brings excellent energy and knowledge to a fast-paced, four-hour workshop. Our next session is Friday, November 10. The cohort is limited and sells out quickly, so register today. If you would like a more detailed discussion of the program, give me a call at (504) 830-7247.

As we enter the fourth quarter, my term as chairman of the New Orleans Chamber is coming to an end. This year, the chamber will hold its annual luncheon on December 8, at the Hilton Riverside. I invite you to become a sponsor and get your ticket today. Visit neworleanschamber.org for more information.

Finally, this month we finalize our third edition of the New Orleans 500. Over the past three years, we have highlighted many influential and inspiring executives. The 2024 edition will hit your mailbox in early November, and we are excited about the new names you will discover. The Biz team has done another excellent job uncovering so many leaders throughout our region.