Honored to Serve

Last month at the Hilton Riverside, the New Orleans Chamber held its annual meeting, with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser pinch hitting for Governor John Bell Edwards. We have some great leaders throughout our state, but no one works harder and has more passion than Nungesser, who hit it out the park with his last-minute presentation. At the luncheon, I was honored to accept the gavel as the 2023 chairman from Mindy Nunez Airhart. As chairwoman, working with Sandra Lombana Lindquist and the chamber staff, 2022 was an excellent year for business and the chamber membership. I will work hard and do my best to continue their incredible work and invite you to become a member as well. Visit NewOrleansChamber.org for more details.

This month, our Biz Night is back on Thursday, January 19. We are excited to have Shaun Norris and his team with HUB International hosting at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI). These nights are not only great networking opportunities, but also raise dollars for nonprofits. You can buy a ticket at BizNewOrleans.com and all proceeds will benefit NOCHI as well.

On January 13, GNO, Inc. will host its annual luncheon at the Hyatt Regency. Michael Hecht and his team will showcase a UNITED presentation on how our region can come together to create a brighter future for Greater New Orleans. Visit GNOinc.org for tickets and more details.

Also coming up in January is Washington Mardi Gras. If you have never been up to D.C. to experience a Louisiana takeover of the Washington Hilton, make sure you put it on your list of must-do business events. It truly is a marathon of fun and a who’s who in Louisiana business and politics. With 2023 being an election year for statewide offices, this Washington Mardi Gras will not disappoint.

Shifting to a sports note, both LSU and Tulane had great accomplishments on the gridiron this year playing in their conference championship games. Tulane, as American Athletic Conference champion, is headed to the Cotton Bowl and LSU to the Citrus Bowl. This year, Louisiana will also be well represented and shine brightly on January 2, including a Louisiana float in the Rose Bowl Parade.

What a way to kick off the new year.

TODD MATHERNE

CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing