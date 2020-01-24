HoneyBook’s Head of Community to Appear at City Park Event

Natalie Franke of HoneyBook, a business and financial management platform for freelancers.

SAN FRANCISCO – HoneyBook, a financial business and management platform for freelancers, is in the midst of a nationwide tour to “empower American freelancers to pursue their passion and build successful businesses doing what they love.” Natalie Franke, head of community at HoneyBook, will host an event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in City Park. The event is designed to create a dedicated space for local freelancers to share business best practices, network with one another and cultivate community in an industry where people oftentimes work independently at home. HoneyBook reps will host in-person educational meetups focused on the topics of strategic goal setting, financial planning and how to turn one’s passion into a successful business. The event will begin near the Owen/Butler Memorial Fountain across City Park Avenue from Ralph’s on the Park.





