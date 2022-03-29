Hon. Calvin Johnson Named NAMI Interim Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS — From the National Alliance on Mental Illness:

A retired jurist and longtime civic figure, Hon. Calvin Johnson, has been named interim executive director for NAMI New Orleans.

Now retired from the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, Johnson established the first mental health treatment court in Louisiana in 2002. By 2005, this specialty court was selected as one of four demonstration courts in the country. Prior to establishing the first mental health treatment court, he served as drug court judge from 1994 until 2002. He also served several years as a volunteer member of the NAMI New Orleans board of directors.

Johnson received his undergraduate degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge in 1969, served four years in the United States Air Force, and then received his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School in 1978. He was professor of law at Loyola Law School for nine years and judge of the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court for 17. He has received many awards in recognition of his commitment to working with individuals involved in the criminal justice system through every aspect of their recovery, including job readiness, housing stability, and community service projects. He is the recipient of the Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Albert Tate Award for Judicial Excellence, the Louis A. Martinet Award for Judicial Excellence, the ACLU Ben Smith Award for Community Service, the Loyola Law School Alumni of the Year Award, the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans Hero Award, the Juvenile Justice for Youth I Award, the Louisiana Bar Association President’s Award and the Crime Stoppers Award. He is board president emeritus of the Youth Empowerment Project and Liberty’s Kitchen. Johnson remains on the faculty of the Loyola University, New Orleans Law School.

Johnson said he wants to help people living with behavioral health conditions, and their families, continue to receive quality, accessible and impactful and fully funded programs and services.

“We look forward to the service of Judge Johnson as he assumes this position with so much experience and dedication,” said Ashleigh Castro, board president.