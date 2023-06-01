Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans Debuts a Multimillion Dollar Renovation Honoring the City’s Musical Heritage

NEW ORLEANS – Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans, a hotel that originally opened in 2002 and was last renovated in 2014, recently unveiled a a multimillion-dollar music-themed renovation. The 166-suite hotel on the corner of Baronne and Poydras streets, has been renovated from top to bottom, including the suites as well as public spaces.

Boston-based Group One Partners—an architectural, interior design and procurement firm—upgraded the guest rooms with new furnishings, soft goods, and wall and floor coverings. The color palette used throughout includes rich hues of blue, green, brown, orange, taupe and black. A regulation-sized shuffleboard game brings a bit of playfulness and opportunity for some friendly competition to the space.

Meanwhile, Atlanta-based fine art consulting firm Faulkner + Locke chose a complete art package for the extended-stay hotel. Now, Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans is fully integrated with the city’s storied musical past. For example, the spacious, two-story lobby and new front desk areas greet guests with upbeat images of New Orleans’ musical heritage. Artwork includes hand-painted vinyl records, mixed media with Mardi Gras beads and mixed media on canvas.

In a press release, Greg Friedman, president of Dimension Hospitality, which manages the hotel, said, “Today’s travelers expect a locally flavored experience from the hotels they choose, and music is a large part of what brings more than 15 million people to New Orleans every year. Our team felt it was essential to put that element of our heritage on center stage in this redesign. From the moment you walk through the doors, there is no mistaking that you have arrived in a place that has music at its core.”

The apartment-style suites are available with one or two bedrooms, each equipped with full kitchens. The hotel also serves a free hot breakfast daily and provides free Wi-Fi throughout the building, an indoor pool, a fitness center and 5,561 square feet of meeting space spread across nine rooms and a boardroom.