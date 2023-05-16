Homebuilders Will Showcases 22 New Houses Across Metro Area

NEW ORLEANS – Parade of Homes, presented annually by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, will provide an opportunity to tour new homes and see the latest innovations in building construction and industry trends, such as adaptable layouts and open air living spaces. Attendees can also receive expert advice from the area’s trusted builders, designers, lenders, and real estate professionals.

This year’s event is scheduled for June 17-18 and June 24-25. Hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s Parade of Homes is presented by Burk Construction and Development; Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery; Hyman J. Bartolo Jr. Contractors; Sunrise Homes; and Troyer Builders. It will feature 22 homes from 14 area builders.

“This year’s parade offers a variety of homes in neighborhoods that reflect the diverse tastes and budgets of potential homebuyers across our community,” said Patrice Kononchek of Ferguson Supply and chair of the 2023 Parade of Homes. “As we continue to monitor key housing issues affecting potential homeowners, such as homeowners and flood insurance, we are excited and proud to once again showcase the work of our area’s most innovative builders, subcontractors, and vendors who provide inspiration while building strong relationships in the communities they serve.”

A full list of homes and their locations can be found at www.hbagno/poh.