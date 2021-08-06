Home Value Growth in Jefferson Parish Among Highest in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset has found the places in Louisiana where home values have risen the most. The home value rankings are one factor in a three part study on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes.
The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Jefferson Parish home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in Louisiana where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
|Rank
|Parish
|Property Tax Rate
|School Rating
|Home Value Growth
|Home Growth Rate Index
|1
|Cameron, LA
|0.64%
|10.00
|36.98%
|37.75
|2
|Jefferson, LA
|0.51%
|4.00
|27.77%
|30.84
|3
|East Feliciana, LA
|1.35%
|3.00
|27.07%
|30.31
|4
|Saint Helena, LA
|0.28%
|1.00
|25.86%
|29.41
|5
|Union, LA
|0.38%
|4.00
|22.76%
|27.08
|6
|De Soto, LA
|0.29%
|8.00
|22.15%
|26.63
|7
|Jackson, LA
|0.37%
|2.00
|21.71%
|26.30
|8
|Vermilion, LA
|0.30%
|10.00
|19.48%
|24.62
|9
|Saint Tammany, LA
|0.80%
|9.00
|19.31%
|24.50
|10
|Saint Landry, LA
|0.28%
|5.00
|17.73%
|23.31
For additional information on the rankings, including the methodology and interactive map, check here: https://smartasset.com/taxes/louisiana-property-tax-calculator#louisiana/homeValueGrowth-1