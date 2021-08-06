Home Value Growth in Jefferson Parish Among Highest in Louisiana

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset has found the places in Louisiana where home values have risen the most. The home value rankings are one factor in a three part study on the places receiving the most value for their property taxes.

The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Jefferson Parish home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in Louisiana where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:

Rank Parish Property Tax Rate School Rating Home Value Growth Home Growth Rate Index 1 Cameron, LA 0.64% 10.00 36.98% 37.75 2 Jefferson, LA 0.51% 4.00 27.77% 30.84 3 East Feliciana, LA 1.35% 3.00 27.07% 30.31 4 Saint Helena, LA 0.28% 1.00 25.86% 29.41 5 Union, LA 0.38% 4.00 22.76% 27.08 6 De Soto, LA 0.29% 8.00 22.15% 26.63 7 Jackson, LA 0.37% 2.00 21.71% 26.30 8 Vermilion, LA 0.30% 10.00 19.48% 24.62 9 Saint Tammany, LA 0.80% 9.00 19.31% 24.50 10 Saint Landry, LA 0.28% 5.00 17.73% 23.31

For additional information on the rankings, including the methodology and interactive map, check here: https://smartasset.com/taxes/louisiana-property-tax-calculator#louisiana/homeValueGrowth-1