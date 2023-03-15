Home & Garden Show to Focus on Insurance

NEW ORLEANS – The 66th annual New Orleans Home & Garden Show is scheduled for March 24-26 at the Morial Convention Center.

While the show will feature innovations in home security, kitchen renovation, outdoor landscaping and more, there will be an emphasis on homeowner’s insurance and what owners can do to mitigate roof damage and loss during a hurricane. A panel of experts who will explore and explain Fortified Roofing, a system designed to withstand severe weather. A full list of seminars will be released soon.

Thibodeaux, Louisiana native Jason Derouen, known as the “Cajun Ninja,” will host cooking demonstrations, the “He Shed/ She Shed” Competition will return, and the Bayou Battle of the Build welcomes carpentry and design teams from area colleges and high schools.

The New Orleans Home & Garden Show is produced by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans. This year, it is presented by Entergy.