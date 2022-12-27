Home Builders Association Announces 2023 Board Officers

NEW ORLEANS – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans recently introduced its 2023 senior officers, board of directors and council representatives. The 2023 officers, board of directors, council representatives and awards were announced by Dan Mills, CEO of the HBAGNO. A complete list of 2023 HBAGNO board members can be found here. The HBAGNO 2023 board officers are:

President – Brian Mills of Ronald L. Mills Inc.

Vice President – Shivers Nellon of Chase Remodeling & Construction

Treasurer – Gerald Mire of Hyman L. Bartolo, Jr. Contractors

Secretary – Marcus Campo of NOLA Build Construction & Design

2022 Past-President – Kevin Katner, the Katner Law Firm